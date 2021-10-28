 Skip to main content
Troy man accused of bringing brass knuckles into Great Escape

Pierre H. Townsend

Townsend

 Provided photo

LAKE GEORGE — A Troy man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to bring brass knuckles into Six Flags Great Escape.

Pierre H. Townsend, 33, was going through the screening process to enter the amusement park when the brass knuckles was found, state police said. They were turned over to police.

Townsend was charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-previous conviction. He was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Warren County Jail on a parole warrant.

He is due in Queensbury Town Court on Nov. 1.

Townsend was sentenced to 7 years in prison in 2009 after being convicted in Rensselaer County Court of criminal possession of a weapon.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

