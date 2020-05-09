Troopers shoot suspect in Moriah after attempt to run police over with vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

MORIAH — State Police are investigating an incident where troopers shot a suspect after the person attempted to run over police with a vehicle.

Troopers were called to Lamos Lane after a suspect threatened to harm an acquaintance. Police were at the scene when the suspect arrived in a vehicle. The suspect then rammed both patrol vehicles, totaling one and damaging the other, according to a news release from State Police

After the suspect attempted to strike the troopers with the vehicle, police fired shots at the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect was injured and airlifted to Fletcher Allen Health Care in Burlington, Vermont for treatment.

The troopers suffered minor injuries and have been treated and released.

Police said there is no threat to public safety. More updates would be posted when they become available.