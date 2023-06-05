ARGYLE — Three people were arrested on felony drug charges in Washington County on Thursday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a police investigation uncovered the alleged sales of narcotics throughout Washington County.

Manuel Cruz, 45, of Cohoes, was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Cruz was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment and release on his own recognizance with a ticket for Argyle Town Court on a later date.

Brittne Graham, 38, of Argyle, was also charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Graham was arraigned in Washington County Court and released on her own recognizance.

Deborah Marciano, 56, of Glens Falls, was also charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was held in jail to be arraigned in Washington County Court due to previous convictions.

Police said a fourth person was charged with a misdemeanor, criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Other arrests are likely in this investigation, according to the news release.