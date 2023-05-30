Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

QUEENSBURY — Three people were arrested and charged with drug possession on Wednesday night after police said drugs were found in the home, New York State Police said this week.

On Wednesday at 10 p.m., troopers went to the residence of James F. Barber Jr., 50, of Queensbury, due to an active warrant. According to a news release, they found multiple controlled substances and drug paraphernalia at the home in plain view.

Barber Jr., was charged with:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Marquese D. Hill, 40 of Troy, and Cassandra Bentley, 36, of Queensbury, were also in the residence and arrested.

Bentley was charged with:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Hill was charged with:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Barber Jr. and Hill were taken to the Warren County Jail to await arraignment. Bentley was arraigned at the Queensbury Town Court on Thursday and released on her own recognizance.