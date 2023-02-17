MOREAU — Three people were arrested for alleged drug possession following an early morning traffic stop on Wednesday.

At 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning, New York State Police stopped a vehicle on Route 9 in the town of Moreau for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Tyler J. Nash, 26, of Milton, and police said he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Passengers Brendan J. Pulica, 38, of Warrensburg, and Andrea M. Stewart, 36, of Glens Falls, both had warrants for their arrests. According to police, Nash possessed multiple controlled substances, including cocaine. Police said Pulica and Stewart also possessed controlled substances, along with other drug paraphernalia.

Nash was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Pulica and Stewart was charged with three misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Nash was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Pulica and Stewart were issued appearance tickets for the Moreau Town Court in March.

Stewart was then turned over to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for the outstanding warrant.

Pulica was taken to State Police in Greenwich, where he was processed and charged with third-degree bail jumping, related to a warrant issued by the Fort Edward Town Court where he failed to appear in November 2022.

He was arraigned at the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and taken to the Washington County Jail n lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.