Trial underway for woman accused of setting fire to Moreau apartment

Lucynski explained that residents are charged rents based upon their income and are in different tiers. She said she told LaPoint that if she wanted to pay a lower amount, she might have to move to another apartment in the complex that has the less-expensive rate.

“It wouldn’t be simple. We’d have to have a unit available that fit that income requirement,” Lucynski said.

The following morning when she came into work, Lucynski was notified that LaPoint’s apartment had been struck by fire. Lucynski’s supervisor was speaking with LaPoint about the incident and she was on speakerphone. Lucynski said LaPoint had renter’s insurance and wanted assistance in filing a claim.

In response to questions from Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Buckley, Lucynski said renter’s insurance was not required of tenants in the complex.

Lucynski also said there were cameras mounted near the apartment complex’s clubhouse and they recorded video of the night in question of LaPoint’s apartment. All that video footage was turned over to investigators.

Lucynski also testified that LaPoint had mentioned in passing that she had some issues with neighbors.