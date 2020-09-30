Trial to start Oct. 19 in case of man accused of causing mother's death through neglect

BALLSTON SPA — The trial for a former Saratoga County man who is accused of failing to properly care for his mother, leaving her to die, will start on Oct. 19 in Saratoga County Court.

Richard Carr is facing felony charges of charges of second-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of an elderly, physically disabled or incompetent person in connection with the Jan. 29, 2019, death of 64-year-old Muriel Carr at her home in Galway.

Authorities say she was brought to Saratoga Hospital the day before her death, and she had various medical problems including infected open wounds, sepsis, hypothermia and bed sores.

An autopsy determined the medical issues played a role in her death, and the cause was determined to be homicide.

Carr had worked as a cashier at Walmart before her death.

Robert Carr had moved to South Carolina, but was extradited to Saratoga County after his indictment in December. He could get up to 15 years in prison on the manslaughter count.

His lawyer, Robert Abdella, said previously his client loved his mother very much. Abdella called the prosecution questionable, in regards to what legal obligations his client had.