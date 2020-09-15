Trial scheduled for October for man who allegedly kidnapped Whitehall girls

FORT EDWARD — The trial for a Missouri man who was involved in the alleged kidnapping of two Washington County girls in August 2019 is scheduled to start on Oct. 5.

Brian F. Hafer will stand trial in Washington County Court. Hafer and another man, Bradley R. Mittler, allegedly abducted the Whitehall girls, ages 14 and 15.

Mittler had met one of the girls online and arranged to meet her. Although the girls willingly left with the men on the night of Aug. 29, 2019, they could not legally consent to going because of their ages.

Mittler repeatedly raped one of the girls in a Queensbury motel before leaving the area. Hafer is not accused of having sexual contact with either girl.

The men dropped the girls off at a restaurant in southern Ohio on Aug. 30, after they learned they had been reported missing by their parents and guardians.

Mittler pleaded guilty in January to felony kidnapping and under the terms of an agreement with prosecutors, he will serve a 15-year prison sentence and testify against Hafer.

Hafer had turned down a plea deal in February that included a 10-year prison sentence. His trial was set to begin on March 23, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.