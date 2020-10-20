Trial pushed back a week for man accused of causing fatal crash on Northway

QUEENSBURY — The trial of an Onondaga County driver accused of causing a crash that killed a Brant Lake man has been delayed a week because he obtained a new lawyer.
Skyler B. Crouse, 30, is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase on Sept. 26, 2019. Police tried to stop him for allegedly driving 93 mph in a construction zone in the northbound lanes near Exit 18. He continued north for 25 miles, accelerating to speeds of up to 111 mph.
He nearly hit a Warren County sheriff’s officer who tried to use tire deflation devices, which may have punctured one of his tires. The chase ended when Crouse got off at Exit 25 and crashed his car into Joseph Turcotte’s truck, causing it flip over and kill Turcotte. He was a boat-builder and a member of the Horicon Planning Board.
Crouse had been represented by attorney Matt Chauvin. However, he retained Syracuse-based attorney Dana VanHee as his new counsel.
“He just decided that he wanted to make a change, and I was somewhat known to some of his family and friends,” VanHee said.
The trial was supposed to start on Nov. 9, but it has been pushed back to Nov. 16 so VanHee can become more familiar with the case.
He said he has reached out to the Warren County District Attorney's Office to discuss the case. He would not comment on any line of defense he plans to use. He said it is too early to say if he would be filing any motions.
VanHee said he believes the trial could take a couple of weeks.
Support Local Journalism
Crouse has said that he lives in Nedrow, a hamlet in Onondaga County near Syracuse. However, he initially listed his address as Akwesasne, which is in the Mohawk Nation territory on the New York-Canadian border.
He allegedly told police that he was “mentally insane” and on drugs after his arrest. He had nine different drugs in his bloodstream including Fentanyl, marijuana and a variety of prescription drugs. He also had a 0.05% blood alcohol content, according to breath tests.
Crouse faces a 12-count indictment including felony counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, vehicular manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment.
He also faces a harassment charge for allegedly spitting on a news cameraman during his arraignment and public lewdness because police said he exposed himself to Glens Falls Hospital staff and police.
Crouse rejected a plea offer in February that included a sentence of 10 to 15 years in state prison. If convicted, he faces a 25-year sentence on the top count of the indictment.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone would not say if there have been any additional plea talks.
This will be the first trial that Warren County Court has conducted since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carusone said the county is waiting for specific guidance from the state Office of Court Administration about the procedures.
Safety precautions at a Saratoga County Court trial held last month included requiring masks for the participants and jurors, moving the attorney’s tables farther apart and installing plexiglass around the witness box. Witnesses did not wear masks because their faces have to visible while they were giving their testimony.
Only three jurors were seated in the jury box and the rest were spaced out in the audience.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.