Trial pushed back a week for man accused of causing fatal crash on Northway

QUEENSBURY — The trial of an Onondaga County driver accused of causing a crash that killed a Brant Lake man has been delayed a week because he obtained a new lawyer.

Skyler B. Crouse, 30, is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase on Sept. 26, 2019. Police tried to stop him for allegedly driving 93 mph in a construction zone in the northbound lanes near Exit 18. He continued north for 25 miles, accelerating to speeds of up to 111 mph.

He nearly hit a Warren County sheriff’s officer who tried to use tire deflation devices, which may have punctured one of his tires. The chase ended when Crouse got off at Exit 25 and crashed his car into Joseph Turcotte’s truck, causing it flip over and kill Turcotte. He was a boat-builder and a member of the Horicon Planning Board.

Crouse had been represented by attorney Matt Chauvin. However, he retained Syracuse-based attorney Dana VanHee as his new counsel.

“He just decided that he wanted to make a change, and I was somewhat known to some of his family and friends,” VanHee said.

The trial was supposed to start on Nov. 9, but it has been pushed back to Nov. 16 so VanHee can become more familiar with the case.