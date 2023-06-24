A trial date has been set for the Glens Falls man shot by officers after he allegedly shot at a group in Saratoga Springs last November.

Saratoga County Court Judge James Murphy on Friday scheduled the trial to start on Oct. 2 for Vito Caselnova IV, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner.

Caselnova will be back in court on June 30 to accept or reject a potential plea offer in the case, according to the calendar.

Caselnova, 25, is facing an eight-count indictment including a top count of second-degree attempted murder for an incident that occurred on Nov. 20 just after 3 a.m.

Caselnova, who is a Rutland County, Vermont sheriff’s deputy, got into a physical altercation with a group of three Utica men while off duty.

Police said Caselnova was on the sidewalk in the area of 440 Broadway before the incident. One of the men, Alexander Colón, was walking by and the two had a verbal argument, which became physical.

The incident escalated “seconds later” with the exchange of gunfire between Caselnova and Colón. Both men were struck, as well Caselnova’s girlfriend, according to court documents.

Three Saratoga Springs police officers responded to the scene and ordered Caselnova to drop his weapon. Police said he refused multiple commands and the officers fired.

Five weapons were recovered at the scene — Caselnova’s, Colon’s and the three officers, court documents showed.

Both Caselnova and Colon received life-saving treatment.

Colon and two other men — Darius Wright and Christopher Castillo — have been charged with misdemeanor attempted assault.

Caselnova’s attorney, Greg Teresi, has filed a motion requesting to see the “bill of particulars” for the indictment and the name of each person or persons that Caselnova is accused of attempting to cause the death of or recklessly engaging in conduct which created substantial risk of physical injury.

Much of the discussion in the last few months has centered on an incident that occurred just after the indictment. One of the grand jurors wrote a letter to the judge and delivered it to the commissioner of jurors expressing concern that the process was rushed and the jurors had to sort out a complex case.

The juror claimed that ADA Alan Peremba had “off-the-record” conversations with the jurors concerning the timeline of when he hoped to wrap up the case.

That letter leaked to the media and Peremba had written all jurors a letter asking for the name of that juror and reminding them that it is a Class E felony offense to share the proceedings of the grand jury.

Peremba had said in court previously that he believes that everything was done properly.