Trial begins for Whitehall man charged with predatory sexual assault of child

WHITEHALL — Opening statements took place on Tuesday in the trial of a Whitehall man who police said had sexual intercourse with a child younger than 13.

Kenneth Reed, 35, of county Route 12, faces charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, a felony, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Reed was arrested on Sept. 1 following a joint investigation between the Washington County Department of Social Services Child Protective Services Unit and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the incident took place on May 30 and Reed was acquainted with the victim.

Assistant District Attorney Brandon Rathbun called the first witness to the stand — Dr. Brian Nelson — who testified that the child’s mother brought her to Glens Falls Hospital after seeing blood from the victim.

The day ended before defense attorney Alaina Finan could begin cross-examination.

Earlier, during her opening statements, she said that the police work was sloppy. Investigators jumped to conclusions and did not consider other suspects, she said, adding that the victim provided inconsistent statements.