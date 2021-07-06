Trespassing dispute at Warrensburg camp leads to charges

WARRENSBURG — Two Schenectady County residents were arrested after a scuffle over trespassing at a camp in Warrensburg.

State police responded to a report on June 26 of a trespassing incident at the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground.

A police investigation determined that a group of adults and children had been floating on the Schroon River when their inflatables began to deflate. Members of the group came on shore and onto the campground property.

Police said 60-year-old Karl J. Krulls of Delanson approached the group to inform them that they were trespassing and needed to return to the water and head downstream. Krulls got into an argument with members of the group and then allegedly used pepper spray on two adults in the group.

The spray also struck a 4-year-old child who was standing next to the adults, according to police.

All three victims were evaluated by EMS personnel.

In addition, police said that Michelle R. Brown, 61, also of Delanson, repeatedly sparked a Taser and pointed it at the group.

Krulls was charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and Brown was charged with misdemeanor second-degree menacing.

They were both released on appearance tickets and are due back in Warrensburg Town Court on July 14 at 9 a.m.

