Traffic stop leads to multiple charges in Schroon

SCHROON — A New Jersey man was arrested on drug charges Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop on state Route 9, state police said.

A 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by Evan M. Hodulich, 30, of Glenn Gardner, N.J., was stopped by police for failure to maintain lane, police said.

He was determined to be impaired by drugs, police said.

Police said they found Hodulich to be in possession of an open container of alcohol, a quantity of heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and various pills and drug paraphernalia.

He was charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, as well as these misdemeanors: DWAI-drugs, six counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and one count of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Hodulich was arraigned in Schroon Town Court and released until a future court date.