Traffic accident leads to contempt charge for North Creek man

GLENS FALLS — A North Creek man was arrested after police said he violated an order of protection.

Glens Falls police responded to a traffic accident Sept. 9 on Upper Glen Street near Crandall Park. Detective Lt. Seth French said Thomas Roblee, 54, was a passenger in one of vehicle involved in the crash, and officers learned one of the other passengers had an order of protection against him.

French said when an officer attempted to arrest Roblee, he became combative and spit on the officer. He is also accused of trying to damage the window of the police car by kicking it.

Roblee was charged with a felony count of aggravated family offense and misdemeanors of second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment as well as a violation of attempted criminal mischief.

Roblee was arrested in May for allegedly striking a person multiple times during a domestic incident in Warrensburg.

