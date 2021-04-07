Tractor-trailer driver charged with giving false statement in 2019 fatal Northway crash

QUEENSBURY — The driver of a tractor-trailer involved in a 2019 crash on the Northway that killed a Pennsylvania man has been arrested because, police said, he gave a false accounting of what led up to the crash.

Everon J. Meadows Sr., 50, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was charged with a felony count of making a false written statement regarding the crash, which took place on July 17, 2019 near Exit 18.

Scott W. Rorapaugh, 61, of York Haven died when he drove his tractor-trailer into Meadows’ tractor-trailer. Meadows' vehicle was believed to have been in the northbound travel lane of the Northway near Exit 18 before dawn. Rorapaugh’s truck burst into flames and he could not escape the vehicle.

Meadows initially told police he had stopped his tractor-trailer on the side of the highway because of a maintenance issue, then Rorapaugh’s vehicle hit his.

But evidence at the scene and witness accounts did not match Meadows' version of events. A witness reported seeing a Hannaford truck driving erratically in the moments before the crash.

Meadows eventually admitted to police that he fell asleep at the wheel. His truck hit guiderails before rolling on its side, when it was then struck by Rorapaugh.