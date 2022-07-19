Town of Day man sentenced to more than 34 years in prison for kidnapping, assault

DAY — A Saratoga County man was sentenced on Monday to more than 34 years in prison for kidnapping and strangling his then-girlfriend back in 2020.

Forty-five-year-old Michael R. Zakrzewski, who lives in the town of Day, was convicted on a 12-count indictment following a six-week jury trial

Prosecutors said that on Nov. 30, 2020, Zakrzewski became enraged that his girlfriend had left with the car for too long. Upon her return, he strangled her until she lost consciousness on two separate occasions, according to a news release.

The victim was able to escape from his house on foot. Then, Zakrzewski used his vehicle to box her in on the edge of the dirt roadway against large boulders. He captured the woman, forced her into the back seat of his vehicle and drove her to an unknown location where police said he assaulted her and held her overnight for about nine hours.

The woman was able to escape with the help of neighbors who allowed her into their home and called police and an ambulance.

After his arrest, Zakrzewski called the victim about 100 times in violation of an order of protection. During the calls, he begged the victim not to testify, to recant her statement and to refrain from telling the police that he was contacting her. He even had his teenage son help him violate the order by trying to convince her not to testify against Zakrzewski by asking to marry her and threatening that she would get into trouble for taking his vehicle the night of the incident.

The victim provided an impact statement indicating that during her three days of testimony, she was forced to look her abuser in the face and relieve the nightmare. However, she said that Zakrzewski “did not break her.”

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said the jury’s verdict demonstrated that they believed the victim.

“Defendant Zakrzewski’s actions subjected the victim to multiple, extensive and extensive and horrific crimes perpetrated by the defendant. The defendant, even after being arrested and jailed pending the trial, continued to act unlawfully to try to manipulate and threaten the victim to not testify about the crimes he perpetrated,” she said in a news release. “Instead of being intimidated, the victim demonstrated inner strength to face the defendant and testify at trial about the harm he caused the victim.”

Heggen commended the work of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office in this case.