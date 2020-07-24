Ticonderoga woman pleads guilty to felony DWI

-
QUEENSBURY — A Ticonderoga woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to felony driving while intoxicated.
Amber L. Blanchard, 41, was arrested Dec. 11 after driving a vehicle off Route 9N and into a ditch in the town of Hague. She was not injured.
Blanchard had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12. She faced a felony charge, because she has a previous DWI conviction in Moriah in 2011.
Blanchard will be sentenced on Thursday in Warren County Court.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
