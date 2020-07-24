You are the owner of this article.
Ticonderoga woman pleads guilty to felony DWI
QUEENSBURY — A Ticonderoga woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to felony driving while intoxicated.

Amber L. Blanchard, 41, was arrested Dec. 11 after driving a vehicle off Route 9N and into a ditch in the town of Hague. She was not injured.

Blanchard had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12. She faced a felony charge, because she has a previous DWI conviction in Moriah in 2011.

Blanchard will be sentenced on Thursday in Warren County Court.

