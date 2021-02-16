Ticonderoga woman gets 4 months in jail on DWI charge

QUEENSBURY — A Ticonderoga woman was sentenced to 4 months in jail on Feb. 10 after pleading guilty last month to felony driving while intoxicated.

Amber L. Blanchard, 41, was arrested on Dec. 11 after driving a vehicle off Route 9N and into a ditch in Hague. She was not injured.

Blanchard had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%. She faced a felony charge because she has a previous DWI conviction in Moriah in 2011.