Ticonderoga woman faces welfare fraud charges
TICONDEROGA — State police arrested a Ticonderoga woman on Friday on welfare fraud charges.

Carey L. Maldonado, 26, is accused of fraudulently obtaining Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits from Essex County, according to police. The arrest came after an investigation by the Essex County Department of Social Services.

Police did not say how much in benefits Maldonado allegedly improperly obtained.

Maldonado was charged with felony third-degree welfare fraud and six counts of offering a false instrument for filing.

She was released to appear in Elizabethtown Court at a later date.

