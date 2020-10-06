Ticonderoga woman charged with welfare fraud

TICONDEROGA — State police arrested a Ticonderoga woman on Monday on a welfare fraud charge.
Danielle C. Smith, 35, allegedly fraudulently obtained Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits from the Essex County Department of Social Services, according to police.
She was charged with felony first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misdemeanor welfare fraud.
She was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Elizabethtown Town Court at a later date.
