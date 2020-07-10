Ticonderoga man sentenced to 5 years of probation on drug charge
Ticonderoga man sentenced to 5 years of probation on drug charge

QUEENSBURY — A Ticonderoga man was sentenced on Wednesday to 5 years of probation on a drug charge.

Sean P. Kenny, 33, was arrested in February 2019 following a traffic stop for having 3.5 grams of cocaine.

He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court in July 2019 to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was placed on interim probation for one year. Since he did well on probation, he was allowed to withdraw his felony plea and plead guilty to a misdemeanor.

