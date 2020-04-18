Ticonderoga man sentenced in scheme by taxi companies to defraud Medicaid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALBANY — A Ticonderoga man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday for his role in a scheme by taxi companies to defraud Medicaid by billing for trips by Medicaid recipients when they actually drove themselves to their appointments.

Anthony C. Armstrong, 30, worked for and helped operate Ti Taxi Inc. from 2015 through May 2018. He also worked for other Essex County-based Medicaid-funded transportation companies.

Armstrong had pleaded guilty to a variety of fraud counts that also included falsifying the identities of the drivers for those trips in which Medicaid beneficiaries drove themselves to their own appointments; billing Medicaid and receiving payment for round trips to and from medical appointments when the beneficiaries took only one-way trips; and falsifying pick-up and drop-off locations in order to increase the purported distances traveled and, therefore, be able to claim and receive higher Medicaid payments, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District Grant Jaquith.

Armstrong’s prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release and he also must pay $50,000 in restitution.