Ticonderoga man sentenced in scheme by taxi companies to defraud Medicaid

ALBANY — A Ticonderoga man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday for his role in a scheme by taxi companies to defraud Medicaid by billing for trips by Medicaid recipients when they actually drove themselves to their appointments.
Anthony C. Armstrong, 30, worked for and helped operate Ti Taxi Inc. from 2015 through May 2018. He also worked for other Essex County-based Medicaid-funded transportation companies.
Armstrong had pleaded guilty to a variety of fraud counts that also included falsifying the identities of the drivers for those trips in which Medicaid beneficiaries drove themselves to their own appointments; billing Medicaid and receiving payment for round trips to and from medical appointments when the beneficiaries took only one-way trips; and falsifying pick-up and drop-off locations in order to increase the purported distances traveled and, therefore, be able to claim and receive higher Medicaid payments, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District Grant Jaquith.
Armstrong’s prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release and he also must pay $50,000 in restitution.
Armstrong also admitted that he paid kickbacks and bribes to Medicaid beneficiaries in order to induce those beneficiaries to schedule and keep scheduling medical transportation appointments. Kickbacks included cash, phone cards, cigarettes and tobacco and free goods at a convenience store in Ticonderoga, according to a news release.
This case was part of a multi-agency investigation into Medicaid fraud committed by the owners and operators of medical transportation companies based in Essex County.
Five other defendants have previously pleaded guilty in the case, and three have been sentenced. Arshad Nazir, of Ticonderoga, was sentenced to 1 year and one day in prison and ordered to pay $400,000 in restitution.
Waqas Nauman, of Queensbury, was sentenced to time served of 25 days in jail and ordered to pay $55,000 in restitution. Khurram Gondal, of Ticonderoga also was sentenced to time served of 25 days in jail and must pay $60,000 in restitution.
Qaiser Gondal, of Watervliet, is set to be sentenced on May 12, and Khalid Chadder, of Ticonderoga, will be sentenced on June 9.
