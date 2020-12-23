 Skip to main content
Ticonderoga man receives 6 months in jail after pleading guilty to rape
Ticonderoga man receives 6 months in jail after pleading guilty to rape

QUEENSBURY — A Ticonderoga man has been sentenced to 6 months in jail after pleading guilty to rape.

Rodney L. Garvin, 43, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Dec. 16 to felony third-degree rape.

Garvin was arrested on Sept. 8 for having sex with a 15-year-old girl in Thurman.

Garvin is acquainted with the child and was not accused of physically forcing her to engage in sex. However, she is too young to consent to sexual activity as the state’s age of consent is 17.

He was charged with felony counts of third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sexual act and misdemeanor sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

He pleaded guilty to the one sex count in satisfaction of the charges.

Garvin also was placed on probation for 10 years.

Rodney Garvin

Garvin

