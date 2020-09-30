Ticonderoga man faces welfare fraud charges

TICONDEROGA — A Ticonderoga man has been arrested on welfare fraud charges.
Kenneth M. Robbins, 51, allegedly falsely reported his residence to the Essex County Department of Social Services. This resulted in him receiving $4,180 in benefits to which he was not entitled, according to a news release.
Robbins was charged on Aug. 15 with third-degree welfare fraud, third-degree grand larceny and three counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.
