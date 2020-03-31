Ticonderoga man charged following domestic incident

TICONDEROGA — A Ticonderoga man was arrested early Sunday following a domestic incident.

State Police responded to a residence in Witherbee for report of a domestic dispute. Upon investigation, police learned that 27-year-old Benjamin S. Teriele violated an order of protection. He allegedly menaced the victim with a knife, damaged items inside the residence and punctured a tire on the victim’s car, according to a news release. Teriele left the scene before police arrived.

Teriele later turned himself in at the Ticonderoga Police Department. He was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. He was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree menacing.

Teriele was arraigned in Essex County Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $25,000 bond.

