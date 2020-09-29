Ticonderoga man accused of assaulting woman

MORIAH — A Ticonderoga man has been arrested and charged with unlawfully entering a home and assaulting a woman.

State police responded on at about 1:45 a.m. Aug. 28 to Waldo Place in Moriah. Police said 29-year-old Anthony J. Thompson had pushed a woman through her front door and entered the home.

Once he was inside, he is accused of choking her, then punching her in the face and biting her. When the woman attempted to call 911, he grabbed the phone from her hand and punched her again, police said.

The victim tried to run to a neighbor’s house for help and Thomas then grabbed her by her hair, pushing her onto the sidewalk and kicking her, according to police.

The victim was taken to Elizabethtown Community Hospital, then transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington because of a head injury.

Thompson was located at his residence on Sept. 3 and arrested.

He was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree assault and second-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Moriah Town Court and sent to the Essex County Jail without bail because of previous felony convictions.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.