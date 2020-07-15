Thurman woman charged with felony DWI after getting vehicle stuck in a ditch

THURMAN — A local woman was charged with felony driving while intoxicated on Tuesday after getting her vehicle stuck in a ditch.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 5:17 a.m., reporting a vehicle in a ditch on High Street. Upon arrival, a patrol officer found the 2009 Jeep in the ditch.

An investigation revealed that 44-year-old Erin P. Fleming was turning around in a driveway, when the vehicle entered the ditch and became stuck, according to a news release.

Police said Fleming was intoxicated. She provided a breath sample, which had a blood alcohol content of 0.15, police reported.

Fleming was charged with felony DWI because she has a previous conviction within 10 years. She was also issued citations for operating without a license, having an open container within the vehicle and operating without an ignition interlock device.

Fleming was released to appear in the Town of Thurman Court at a later date. Patrol Officer J.T. Coon made the arrest.