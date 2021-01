THURMAN — Town Hall is closed to walk-in visitors until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appointments will be required for people to conduct any business with the town.

The food pantry will be open by appointment only. The food collection will be held the first Monday of every month from noon until 2 p.m.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.