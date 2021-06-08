 Skip to main content
Thurman man expected to get 1 to 3 years in prison for violating protection order
Thurman man expected to get 1 to 3 years in prison for violating protection order

FORT EDWARD — A Thurman man is expected to serve 1 to 3 years in prison after admitting to violating an order of protection.

Kristopher R. Burch, 46, was arrested in April after police said he contacted a woman who had an order of protection against. This was the second time he had violated the order, as he was charged back in September as well.

Burch pleaded guilty on Friday to felony aggravated family offense. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17.

 Michael Goot
