Thurman man expected to get 1 to 3 years in prison for violating protection order

FORT EDWARD — A Thurman man is expected to serve 1 to 3 years in prison after admitting to violating an order of protection.
Kristopher R. Burch, 46, was arrested in April after police said he contacted a woman who had an order of protection against. This was the second time he had violated the order, as he was charged back in September as well.
Burch pleaded guilty on Friday to felony aggravated family offense. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today