Three Wilton residents accused of drug trafficking

WILTON — Three Wilton residents were arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County.

Police said that the three people were distributing cocaine throughout the area. Two of the men were arrested on Tuesday on other drug charges following a traffic stop in Rockland County.

After obtaining a warrant police searched the homes of Anthony P. Delaurie Jr., 43, and 28-year-old Kirsti R. Alden, both of 664 Route 9, and Daniel L. Jones, 42, of 137 Hibiscus Lane. Officers found quantities of cocaine and other drugs, packaging materials and scales at both residences, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

All three were charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Delaurie and Alden also face an additional charge of felony fourth-degree conspiracy.

The suspects were arraigned in Wilton Town Court. Alden was released to pretrial services and Delaurie and Jones were remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Police said additional charges are pending.