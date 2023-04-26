QUEENSBURY — Three people were charged illegally possessing weapons following a vehicle stop on Tuesday, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

Facing felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapons charges are Michael A. Fonda, 34 of Queensbury; Josephine M. Sabo, 26, of Lake George; and Nicholas J. Reynolds, 30, of Lake George. Reynolds was additionally charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

According to a sheriff's office news release, the traffic stop was conducted on the Interstate 87 northbound Exit 18 on-ramp on Tuesday at 10:35 p.m. Deputies said a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander was stopped for an unreadable temporary license plate. Deputies investigated and found a loaded Smith and Wesson revolver and narcotics inside the vehicle.

All three suspects were held in police lockup and were to be arraigned Wednesday morning.