Three Vermont residents face drug charges after traffic stop in Moreau

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

MOREAU — Three Vermont residents face drug charges following a traffic stop on Sunday.

State Police stopped a car driven by Janina D. McDonald, 38, on the Northway in the town of Moreau at about 6:30 p.m. When a trooper spoke with, McDonald demonstrated signs of drug use. After searching the vehicle, police found less than a gram of the hallucinogenic drug MDMA, also known as Molly, and a tube containing cocaine residue.

McDonald was charged with two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was issued an appearance ticket for Moreau Town Court on July 1.

Police also arrested two other passengers in the vehicle. Robert Scales, 37, allegedly had about 9.6 grams of crack-cocaine and less than a gram of MDMA. Kevin G. Martin is accused of having about 6.6 grams of crack and less than a gram of MDMA.

Both were charged with two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. They were arraigned and released on their own recognizance. They are due in Halfmoon Town Court on June 7.