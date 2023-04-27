SARATOGA SPRINGS — Three Utica men pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning for their alleged roles in a shooting on Broadway in Saratoga Springs last November that ended with police shooting an off-duty Vermont deputy.

Alexander Colon, Darius Wright and Christopher Castillo appeared in Saratoga Springs City Court to face misdemeanor attempted assault charges, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner.

Colon, Wright and Castillo are accused of repeatedly punching 25-year-old Vito Caselnova IV, of Glens Falls, according to court paperwork. The incident happened on Nov. 20 just after 3 a.m. on Caroline Street. Caselnova and the group got into an altercation.

Police said there was a mutual exchange of gunfire and three people were struck. When police responded to the scene, they ordered Caselnova to drop the weapon. After he refused numerous times, he was shot by police about 10 times.

Caselnova is facing an 8-count indictment including the top count of attempted murder.

Caselnova’s attorney, Greg Teresi, has said his client acted in self-defense.

The three Utica men are also claiming self-defense, according to NewsChannel 13.

The judge denied a request for an order of protection preventing Colon from having contact with Caselnova. Colon’s attorney, Anthony LaFache had argued that his client does not know where Caselnova lives and is a victim in this case, having been shot multiple times.

Teresi criticized the decision in a statement.

“It is disappointing and hard to comprehend how you can have a gang assault on a couple in downtown Saratoga Springs and no order of protection is issued on that couple," he said.

The three Utica men are due back in court on June 6.