SARATOGA SPRINGS — Three Utica men have been charged with misdemeanor assault for their alleged role in a downtown Saratoga Springs fight last November that ended with a Glens Falls man shot by police.

Alexander Colon and Christopher E. Castillo, who are both 28, and 29-year-old Darius A. Wright were charged with third-degree attempted assault, according to a news release from the Saratoga County District Attorney's Office.

Colon, Castillo and Wright are accused of repeatedly punching 25-year-old Vito Caselnova IV, according to charges filed in Saratoga Springs City Court that were unsealed Wednesday.

All three will be arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court on April 25 at 9:30 a.m.

The charges were announced a day after Caselnova, who lives in Glens Falls, was arraigned in Saratoga County Court on an eight-count indictment that included charges of second-degree attempted murder and attempted assault.

Caselnova allegedly got into a physical altercation with the group of men. Police said at the time that Caselnova, an off-deputy Rutland County Sheriff’s deputy, pulled his jacket back to reveal he was armed. One of the other individuals drew a handgun and pointed it in the direction of Caselnova and began to fire. Caselnova returned fire. About seven or eight shots were exchanged.

Police responded to the scene to find Caselnova waving his gun. Then, they said, he refused repeated commands to drop his weapon and police fired at him. He was hospitalized with 10 bullet wounds.

It is unclear if any of the three Utica men were involved in the shooting. Judge James Murphy issued an order of protection on Tuesday prohibiting Caselnova from having any contact with Colon.

Saratoga Springs Sgt. Paul Veitch on Wednesday reiterated that there was an exchange of gunfire. He said the charges were filed after the grand jury proceedings and any questions need to be directed to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Karen Heggen did not immediately return a message seeking comment.