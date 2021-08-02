Three store clerks charged in underage drinking enforcement detail

Three store clerks have been charged after police said they sold alcohol to people who were not at least 21 years old.

State police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail at 20 businesses in Washington County, according to a news release.

Tyler J. Beebe, 26, of Granville, an employee at Edward’s Market in Granville, was charged with misdemeanor first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Granville Town Court on Aug. 17.

Khalid Usmani, 55, of Coeymans, an employee at Sunoco on Broadway in Whitehall, was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Whitehall Town Court on Aug. 9.

A 17-year-old from a third establishment was also charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child. The person, whose name was not released due to age, was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Washington County Family Court.

