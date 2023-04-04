FORT EDWARD — Three people were arrested early Saturday morning after police were called to a Fort Edward residence for a dispute.

On Saturday at 12:03 a.m., New York State Police responded to the report of a dispute at a home on Lower Allen Street in Fort Edward.

According to the investigation, police determined that 47-year-old Bradley S. Clark, of Fort Edward, caused the victim injury and prevented the victim from contacting 911. Police said 24-year-old Kiersten M. Hayes, also of Fort Edward, brandished and threatened the same victim with a knife.

Police also discovered multiple controlled substances and an illegally possessed high-capacity magazine for a firearm inside the home, all belonging to Clark.

Jacqueline A. Rock, 32, of Hudson Falls, was also located at the residence and found to have multiple warrants for her arrest. She was arrested for the warrants, but not reported to be involved in the dispute.

Clark was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon as well as misdemeanors of third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Hayes was charged with second-degree menacing.

Rock was charged with second-degree bail jumping.

Clark and Hayes were both taken to state police in Greenwich for processing. They were then taken to the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court. Clark was sent to Washington County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash, a $5,000 bond or a $10,000 partially secured bond. Hayes was released on her own recognizance. Rock was transported to the Washington County Jail to await arraignment.