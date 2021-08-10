Three people hurt in shooting at Fort Edward residence

FORT EDWARD — Three people were injured in a shooting Monday night at a local residence in what police said was a dispute between rival motorcycle gangs.

The shooting took place just before 11 p.m. Police spokesman Beau Duffy said troopers responded to a report of a fight in progress and, possibly, shots fired at a residence at 219 State Route 197.

The three victims fled the scene and were dropped off separately in private vehicles at Glens Falls Hospital, according to Duffy.

One victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder. A second had an injury to the eye and a third person had a serious arm injury.

All three were transferred to Albany Medical Center. Their identities are being withheld at this time.

Police took five people at the property into custody for questioning, Duffy said. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

The house is located just east of Plum Road about a third of a mile from the Argyle town line. It is owned by Bryan and Kim Miner, according to the Washington County property database.

Sources in town have said the house is the location of an underground motorcycle club.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.