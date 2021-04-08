Three people face felony drug charges after Wilton traffic stop

WILTON — Three people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Wilton on Tuesday.

State police stopped a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Timothy A. Gillian, of East Fairfield, Vermont, at about 2:45 p.m. on the Northway in Wilton for a series of traffic infractions. When police approached the vehicle, the trooper saw drug paraphernalia containing cocaine residue in plain view, according to a news release.

A search of the vehicle revealed found about 8.1 ounces of cocaine, 6.1 ounces of heroin, and items consistent with the packaging and sale of controlled substances, police said.

Police arrested Gillian and his passengers — 47-year-old Stacey A. Mossey, of Sheldon, Vermont, and 43-year-old Bronx resident Jermain Brooks.

They were each charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell and fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug — all felonies. They also face misdemeanor charges including two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of criminal use of paraphernalia.