 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three people face felony drug charges after Wilton traffic stop
0 comments

Three people face felony drug charges after Wilton traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — Three people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Wilton on Tuesday.

State police stopped a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Timothy A. Gillian, of East Fairfield, Vermont, at about 2:45 p.m. on the Northway in Wilton for a series of traffic infractions. When police approached the vehicle, the trooper saw drug paraphernalia containing cocaine residue in plain view, according to a news release.

A search of the vehicle revealed found about 8.1 ounces of cocaine, 6.1 ounces of heroin, and items consistent with the packaging and sale of controlled substances, police said.

Police arrested Gillian and his passengers — 47-year-old Stacey A. Mossey, of Sheldon, Vermont, and 43-year-old Bronx resident Jermain Brooks.

They were each charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell and fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug — all felonies. They also face misdemeanor charges including two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of criminal use of paraphernalia.

Brooks and Mossey were also charged with felony tampering with physical evidence. Brooks is accused of having 0.5 grams of heroin hidden on his person and Mossey had hidden 2.3 grams of crack cocaine, police said. She was charged with one additional count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Gillian, Brooks, and Mossey were arraigned in Wilton Town Court. Gillian and Brooks were sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail. Mossey was sent to jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond. They are due back in court on a later date.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden announces actions to tackle gun 'epidemic'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News