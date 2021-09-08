 Skip to main content
Three people face drug charges after Glens Falls traffic stop
GLENS FALLS — Three people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Glens Falls.

Detective Lt. Seth French said police pulled a car over on Thursday at about 5:50 p.m. in the parking lot of Burger King after officers observed a series of traffic infractions.

French said one of the occupants, later identified as 29-year-old Danzille M. Robinson, of Schenectady, left the vehicle and led police on a brief foot chase behind the restaurant. He was caught a short time later.

Police said they found about 4 grams of cocaine in the vehicle. Robinson, 22-year-old Taylor M. Bonafede, of Schenectady, and 28-year-old Chasuan M. Pearson, of Albany, were all charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug.

Robinson was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.

