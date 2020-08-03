Three people charged in Hoosick Falls stolen property case

SALEM — Three people were arrested following an investigation into stolen property in Hoosick Falls.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of stolen property. Following an investigation, police learned that Suzanne S. Ellis, 55, and 50-year-old Corey E. Hall, both of 4030 State Route 22 in Salem, allegedly attempted to conceal evidence that was reported stolen from the village of Hoosick Falls.

Ellis and 30-year-old Jerry A. Niles, of 399 Broadway in Fort Edward, are accused of providing a false written statement during the investigation, according to a news release.

Ellis was charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor making a punishable false written statement.

Hall was charged with tampering with physical evidence and Niles was charged with making a punishable false written statement.

They were arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court. Ellis was released without bail. Hall was remanded without bail because of prior convictions. Niles is incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Niles served one year in state prison after being convicted of third-degree attempted burglary, according to the state inmate database. He was released in October 2019.

