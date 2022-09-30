Three people arrested in connection to fentanyl sales in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested three people in connection with fentanyl sales.

Police arrested Jonothon T. Randolph, 45, of Queensbury, for allegedly selling narcotics. During a controlled drug buy operation conducted by the Warren County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, an undercover officer and/or confidential informant purchased fentanyl from Randolph on multiple occasions, according to police.

Randolph was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was taken to Warren County Court for arraignment and released on his own recognizance.

Elizabeth N. Lloyd, 41, of Glens Falls, was also arrested Friday for allegedly selling narcotics. During a controlled drug buy operation conducted by the Warren County NEU and Glens Falls Police Department, an undercover police officer and/or confidential informant purchased fentanyl from Lloyd on multiple occasions, according to police.

Lloyd was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. She taken to Warren County Court for arraignment and then released on her own recognizance.

Paul A. Capone, 55, of Queensbury, was arrested by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies for allegedly selling narcotics. According to police, an undercover police officer with the NEU and/or confidential informant purchased crack cocaine and fentanyl from Capone on two separate occasions.

Capone was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was taken to Warren County Court for arraignment and sent to Warren County Jail. Bail was set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond or $100,000 unsecured bond.