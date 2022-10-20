Three people accused of having counterfeit money

QUEENSBURY — Three people have been arrested after police said they had counterfeit money.

State police were called to a Walmart in Queensbury on Oct. 14 at about 1:18 p.m. for a complaint of a customer attempting to pay for merchandise with forged money. The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Kayla Vargas, of New York City, had left the location in a vehicle before law enforcement arrived on scene, according to a news release. Police did not identify which Walmart that Vargas entered.

Troopers located the vehicle on the Northway in the town of Wilton at around 2 p.m. and pulled it over. Vargas and her passengers — 29-year-old Brooklyn resident Nicholas C. Hendricks and 28-year-old Troy resident Terry S. Walley — were arrested.

All three were charged with two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument. Hendricks and Walley were sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail. Vargas was released under the supervision of the Saratoga County Probation Department.

Police said they are suspects in other crimes involving use of forged U.S. currency throughout the Capital Region and additional charges are anticipated.