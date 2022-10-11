 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three men accused of taking pot plants

WHITEHALL — Three men are facing charges for allegedly stealing cannabis plants.

Stephen R. Clark Sr., 41, of Lake George, 26-year-old Hudson Falls resident Tyler J. Clark and 26-year-old Queensbury resident Carl M. Carpenter are accused of taking the plants from Adirondack Hemp Farms, which is a licensed manufactured in the town of Whitehall, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

All three were charged with felony second-degree grand larceny and first-degree criminal possession of cannabis.

They were arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on their own recognizance. They are due back in Whitehall Town Court at a later date.

Deputies Alix Messina and Trevor Peck handled the arrests.

