KINGSBURY — Three people were indicted on felony drug charges on Friday as part of an alleged narcotics ring in Washington County.

David Henderson, 46, of New York City, was charged with three felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and three felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Henderson was arraigned in Washington County Court as a result of an indictment by a Washington County grand jury.

He is currently in Saratoga County Jail on separate drug charges.

Linda L. Marshall, 53, of Lake George, was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was arraigned in Washington County Court after an indictment by a Washington County Grand Jury, but is currently in the Warren County Jail on unrelated charges.

Kristina Ray, aka Tastey, 37, of Argyle, was also arraigned in Washington County Court as a result of an indictment by a Washington County grand jury.

Ray was charged with three felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and three felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She is already in the Washington County Jail after being arrested on March 13 on charges related to this case.