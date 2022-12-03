Three Greenwich men indicted on illegal gun charges

EASTON — Three Greenwich men have been indicted by a Washington County grand jury on charges of possessing illegal guns.

John Petteys Sr., 68, John Petteys Jr., 28, and Andrew J. Fisk, 28, are facing 29 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, nine counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of third-degree criminal sale of a weapon.

They were arrested in August after state police seized two fully automatic machine guns, and more than 40 high-capacity rifle and pistol magazines at the weapons at the residence where the three men were staying.

The three men are accused of manufacturing various firearm parts, including kits that would convert firearms into fully automatic weapons.

Members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit and the Troop G Bureau of Criminal Investigation are handling the case.