Three face drug charges after Queensbury traffic stop

QUEENSBURY — Three people were arrested Tuesday on drug charges following a traffic stop in Queensbury.
Warren County Sheriff’s officers observed suspicious activity at a location in Queensbury known for drug sale activity.
A passenger in the vehicle that was stopped, 34-year-old Nicholas Sprague, of Elizabeth Street in Hudson Falls, allegedly possessed 63 bags and two tie-offs containing fentanyl-laced heroin. Sprague was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
He was released on his own recognizance and his next court appearance is on June 22.
Sprague has numerous pending charges out of Washington County. He was arrested on Feb. 2 for allegedly leading police on a foot pursuit after his car was stopped by State Police in Hudson Falls. He left behind his jacket, which contained crack cocaine. Sprague was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and criminal impersonation.
Atajah J. Prunty, 21, also of Elizabeth Street in Hudson Falls, was one of two passengers in the vehicle. She is accused of possessing two glass smoking pipes with cocaine residue, police said. She was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released on an appearance ticket.
The driver, 48-year-old Jason B. Laroe, of Staple Street in Glens Falls, was issued tickets for misdemeanors of aggravated unlicensed operation and driving without an interlock device as well as two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit had purchased fentanyl-laced heroin out of that same location earlier this year, which resulted in an arrest followed by an immediate release due to 2020 bail reform. Since release of the defendant, police have responded to numerous calls from neighbors and management at that apartment complex about drugs and drug paraphernalia being found in the area of the complex and drug sales, according to a news release form the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
