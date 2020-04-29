Three face drug charges after Queensbury traffic stop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Three people were arrested Tuesday on drug charges following a traffic stop in Queensbury.

Warren County Sheriff’s officers observed suspicious activity at a location in Queensbury known for drug sale activity.

A passenger in the vehicle that was stopped, 34-year-old Nicholas Sprague, of Elizabeth Street in Hudson Falls, allegedly possessed 63 bags and two tie-offs containing fentanyl-laced heroin. Sprague was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

He was released on his own recognizance and his next court appearance is on June 22.

Sprague has numerous pending charges out of Washington County. He was arrested on Feb. 2 for allegedly leading police on a foot pursuit after his car was stopped by State Police in Hudson Falls. He left behind his jacket, which contained crack cocaine. Sprague was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and criminal impersonation.