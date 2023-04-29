MOREAU — Three people were arrested Thursday on drug charges during a Moreau traffic stop.

State police stopped a vehicle traveling on Fortsville Road at about 1:41 a.m. for a traffic violation. Police said the driver, identified as 30-year-old Queensbury resident Meriah M. Riley, did not have a valid driver’s license.

The passengers, 21-year-old Jayquan A. Irizarry and 22-year-old Delecia D. Melvin, both of Albany, also denied having a valid driver’s license. Police discovered multiple felony-weight narcotics and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

All three are facing felony charges including third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. They were also charged with misdemeanors including four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal using drug paraphernalia.

All three were arrested and transported to the state police Wilton station for processing. They were arraigned at the Moreau Town Court. Irizarry and Melvin were released on their own recognizance. Riley was sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail.