Three face drug charges after Moreau traffic stop

MOREAU — Three people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Moreau late Wednesday night.

Police stopped a car on the Northway just after 11 p.m. for a traffic infraction.

Police said Timothy R. Lee, of Glens Falls, did not have a valid license and was in possession of a smoking pipe containing cocaine residue.

A passenger, 35-year-old Sabrina A. Glasier, of Granville, is accused of possessing crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Another passenger, 38-year-old Granville resident Michael E. LaFountain, had just over a gram of crack cocaine, police said.

LaFountain was charged with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Lee and Glasier were each charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Glasier was also charged with misdemeanor obstructing governmental administration because police said she continued to pull away while being searched.

LaFountain was arraigned virtually in Moreau Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail. He is due in court on March 17.

Lee and Glassier were released and are due in Moreau Town Court on April 14 at 9 a.m.

