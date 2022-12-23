Three businesses charged in underage drinking sting

Three Saratoga County businesses were not in compliance during a recent underage drinking sting.

State police checked a total of 16 businesses for compliance. A trooper in plainclothes and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth entered the establishments and tried to purchase alcohol.

Police said the businesses that sold to an underage person were:

Friendly Spirits Wines & Liquors, 1346 Route 9, South Glens Falls

East Side Wine & Spirits, 11 Maple Dell, Saratoga Springs

Jones & 50 Wine and Spirits, 4208 state Route 50, Saratoga Springs

Employees charged with a misdemeanor of unlawfully dealing with a child are 58-year-old Richard K. Fraking of Saratoga Springs; Kimberly A. DeMarco, of Gansevoort; and 24-year-old Andrew T. Barney, of Gansevoort.