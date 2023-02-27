At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, State Police stopped a vehicle on Route 4 in the town of Fort Edward for multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

According to police, while interviewing the driver, Kane P. Fraiser, 36, of Whitehall, they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Fraiser was arrested along with his passengers Tasha M. Graham, 29, of Vermont, and Mariah L. Simpson, 27, of Queensbury. Police said, they also found controlled substances and multiple glass smoking devices containing drug residue in the vehicle.

Fraiser was found to be in possession of controlled substances and multiple credit cards not named to him, police said. According to police, the credit cards were stolen.

Graham possessed controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Simpson possessed controlled substances and an additional glass smoking device containing drug residue, police said.

Fraiser was charged with two felony counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Graham and Simpson were each charged with two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

All three were issued appearance tickets for the Fort Edward Town Court on March 14 and Fraiser and Graham were released. Simpson was turned over to the South Glens Falls Police Department due to an outstanding warrant for her arrest.